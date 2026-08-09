In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Nyx vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours