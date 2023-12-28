In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less