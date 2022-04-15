In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less