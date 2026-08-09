In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS