|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|Constant Mesh
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS4
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,025
|₹57,877
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,475
|₹57,877
|RTO
|₹5,858
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,787
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,784
|₹1,244