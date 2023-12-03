In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less