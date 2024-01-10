In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less