In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less