Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Ducati Monster

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
937 cc937 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlSlipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversTestatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
94 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00014,36,761
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00012,95,000
RTO
01,03,600
Insurance
038,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09130,881

    Latest News

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
    3 Nov 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
    4 Nov 2023
    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     