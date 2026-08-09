In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|-