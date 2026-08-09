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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs Electra Glide Standard

BMW K 1600 GTL vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl Electra glide standard
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc745 cc
Power160.4 PS PS-

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L22.7 L
Length
2489 mm2400 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1625 mm
Height
1465 mm-
Kerb Weight
358 kg354 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm680 mm
Width
1000 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
67 mm111 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1649 cc1,745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderMilwaukee-Eight® 107
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
6-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
Motorrad Duolever-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentCruise Control
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70027,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00024,99,000
RTO
2,84,9601,99,920
Insurance
73,74056,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27159,752

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