In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-