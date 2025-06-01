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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs RC 200

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc199.5 cc
Power40 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm25.8 PS
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm19.5 Nm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Displacement
350 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkWP APEX 43
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesNo
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9002,14,721
RTO
15,51217,177
Insurance
11,95112,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7575,248
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
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22 May 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut
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  News

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