In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Skyline
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|null cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|5000 W