Yezdi to make India comeback today with 3 motorcycles: Live and latest updates

Yezdi is ready and raring for an India comeback after 26 years and is eying the market here with much anticipation. Revived under the umbrella of Classic Legends, a unit owned by Mahindra Group, Yezdi has already teased three new motorcycles for customers here.

Yezdi is now the third brand to be revived by Classic Legends after Jawa and BSA.

Models like Roadking, Delux and Monarch were fairly popular till Yezdi packed up in 1996. Which new models will come in first from the Czechs and how much will nostalgia help prospects?

Get all the details in our live coverage of the launch event here:

*Yezdi Roadking is one of the new motorcycles the brand is bringing. This is a cruiser motorcycle likely to come with circular LED headlights, taillights and turn indicators and split seats. Other design elements of this motorcycle will include cast alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension with fork gaiters, twin rear shocks and disc brakes on both wheels.

*Spy shots of the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle hint that it will come with a tall windscreen, beak-style front fender, jerry can holders, saddles stay, and a rear luggage rack. The exhaust canister seems to have been inspired by the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

*Yezdi used to sell popular motorcycles such as Roadking, Delux and Monarch in India till 1996. The new models come bearing with retro charm and modern elements.

*Mahindra Group chairman tweeted an image on Wednesday showing Jawa and Yezdi dealerships side by side. Hinting at the two brands being under Classic Legends' umbrella, Mahindra wrote, “Long lost brothers. Reunited…" The image he posted shows that the Jawa showroom has been remodelled to accommodate upcoming Yezdi motorcycles.

*Yezdi has teased all three motorcycles through its social media handles which give a clear hint at the nature of the motorcycles set to hit the Indian roads. When launched, the Yezdi motorcycles are likely to compete with rivals from brands like Royal Enfield, Honda and KTM.

*Yezdi is the third brand that is being revived by Classic Legends after it brought back Jawa and BSA to India.

*Yezdi had previously released a teaser video which showed Adventure and a Scrambler model running through a forested area. Both models had circular LED headlights and twin exhausts. On expected lines, both models were also under heavy camouflage.