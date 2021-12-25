Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yezdi Roadking ADV official unveil date out
Yezdi Roadking is all set to mark its return in India

Yezdi Roadking ADV official unveil date out

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 09:45 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yezdi is all set to kickstart the year 2022 with the launch of the new Roadking ADV soon.

  • The official debut of Yezdi's upcoming bike will take place on January 13th.

Yezdi has already announced the 'resurrection' of its operations via social media posts earlier this month. Now, the company is all set to debut its first product which is most likely the Roadking ADV soon. The official unveiling of this motorcycle will happen on the 13th of January, 2022. 

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The spy images of the upcoming motorcycle by Yezdi were also seen doing rounds on social media suggesting that it is going to come out as a counterpart to the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle.  

(Also Read: New Yezdi Roadking officially teased in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ style)

If rumours are to be believed, it will get long-travel suspension, split seats, high-raised seating, and a sturdy build to address the rising culture of adventure biking in India. 

At the heart of the Roadking ADV is likely to sit a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30.64bhp and 32.74Nm. This engine is also seen on the Jawa Perak bobber. However, the company is most likely to tune the engine and transmission to match the adventure credentials of the bike.

(Also Read: Yezdi's first bike in India is likely to be the Roadking ADV)

Moreover, the motorcycle is also likely to be available in two cosmetically-different variants. As far as the launch is concerned, the Roadking ADV is likely to go on sale in India a few weeks after its official debut in January. Expect the official price announcement to happen in February next year. 

Meanwhile, there are also some other major launches planned for the next year. (Read full details here)

 

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 09:16 AM IST