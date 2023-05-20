Yezdi Adventure: Top highlights

Yezdi Adventure is the primary rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan
It comes with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine
It puts out 29.89 bhp and 29 Nm
It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch
The adventure tourer is offered in three different colour schemes
Yezdi recently increased the size of the rear sprocket to improve the low-end grunt.
The brand also improved the NVH levels of the motorcycle.
The muffler has also been redesigned to improve the exhaust note.
The motorcycle comes with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation
Adventure is equipped with all LED lighting and the brand is offering several accessories as well