Yezdi Adventure: Top highlights

Yezdi Adventure is the primary rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan

It comes with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine

It puts out 29.89 bhp and 29 Nm

It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch

The adventure tourer is offered in three different colour schemes

Yezdi recently increased the size of the rear sprocket to improve the low-end grunt.

The brand also improved the NVH levels of the motorcycle.

The muffler has also been redesigned to improve the exhaust note.

The motorcycle comes with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation

Adventure is equipped with all LED lighting and the brand is offering several accessories as well
