Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison

In the first major event in the Indian motorcycle industry on Thursday, Yezdi has made a comeback to the Indian two-wheeler landscape after 26 years. The iconic Czech motorcycle brand under the Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends' umbrella, has launched three different models - Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster.

All three Yezdi motorcycles come targeting a different set of buyers and they carry signature retro styling blended with modern design elements and new technologies. This comes as the third brand revived by Classic Legends after it brought back the Jawa and BSA to the Indian market.

The newly launched Yezdi bikes are expected to increase the excitement in the Indian premium two-wheeler motorcycle market. Also, they will throw a tough challenge to rivals such as Royal Enfield, Honda, KTM etc.

Bookings for the Yezdi motorcycles are already open across India. These models will be sold through the 300 Jawa dealerships across India that have been remodelled to sell Yezdi motorcycles.

Here is a comparison of all these three Yezdi motorcycles based on their pricing and specifications.

Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price

Yezdi Adventure is priced at ₹198,142 (ex-showroom). The Yezdi Scrambler and Roadster are priced at ₹204,900 and ₹209,900 (ex-showroom).

Yezdi Motorcycle Price (ex-showroom) Yezdi Adventure ₹ 198,142 Yezdi Scrambler ₹ 204,900 Yezdi Roadster ₹ 209,900

Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Engine and specification

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster - all these three motorcycles share the same 334cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission. However, the power and torque output of all these three motorcycles are different.

Yezdi motorcycles Power output Torque output Yezdi Adventure 30.2 PS 29.9 Nm Yezdi Scrambler 29.1 PS 28.2 Nm Yezdi Roadster 29.7 PS 29 Nm

The Yezdi Adventure is claimed to churn out 30.2 PS of peak power and 29.9 Nm of maximum torque. The Yezdi Scrambler is capable of generating 29.1 PS of power and 28.2 Nm of torque, while Yezdi Roadster is capable of belting out 29.7 PS of power and 29 Nm of torque output.

Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Brake and suspension

Yezdi Adventure weighs 188 kg and the motorcycle is the heaviest among all three models launched by the brand. It runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Yezdi Adventure gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets a telescopic fork and coil spring at the front and mono-shock absorbers with coil spring and linkage mechanism at the rear.

Yezdi Scrambler weighs 182 kg and it runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The Yezdi Scrambler gets front and rear disc brakes. For suspension duty, it gets USD front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers.

The third model from the brand, Yezdi Roadster weighs 184 kg and it runs on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels. For suspension setup, it gets telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustment.