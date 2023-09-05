Maruti Suzuki Arena retail chain sells 70 lakh cars in six years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 05, 2023

The retail chain has completed six years in the country

It has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities

It has nine products in its portfolio and over 7.05 million customers

These products include Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco

These models together have contributed to 68% of overall sales for the OEM in FY 23-24, till July'23

In the same period, the retail channel garnered over 29% standalone market share

Maruti had set up the first Arena showroom in 2017

Arena showrooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology and seamless digitalization

Recently, Maruti Suzuki Nexa retail chain completed eight years
