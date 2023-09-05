Maruti Suzuki Arena retail chain sells 70 lakh cars in six years

The retail chain has completed six years in the country
It has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities
It has nine products in its portfolio and over 7.05 million customers
These products include Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco
These models together have contributed to 68% of overall sales for the OEM in FY 23-24, till July'23
In the same period, the retail channel garnered over 29% standalone market share
Maruti had set up the first Arena showroom in 2017
Arena showrooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology and seamless digitalization
Recently, Maruti Suzuki Nexa retail chain completed eight years