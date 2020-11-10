Yamaha Motor India hikes prices of Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 scooters

Yamaha Motor India has raised prices of its 125 cc scooter range which include Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 models. Both the scooters have received a margin price hike of ₹800.

Following the latest hike, the Fascino 125 starts at a price tag of ₹69,530 for the base Drum variant and extends up to ₹73,060 for the top-spec Deluxe Disc variant. It is sold in a total of four variants:

Fascino 125 (standard drum): ₹69,530

Fascino 125 (standard disc): ₹72,030

Fascino 125 (deluxe drum): ₹70,530

Fascino 125 (deluxe disc): ₹73,060

The company's sportier offering, Ray ZR 125 is now priced at ₹70,330 and extends up to ₹74,330 for the top-spec variant. It is sold in three trims:

Ray ZR 125 (drum): ₹70,330

Ray ZR 125 (disc): ₹73,330

Ray ZR 125 (Street Rally): ₹74,330

While the Fascino 125 is based on the retro classic theme, the Ray ZR 125 is the more sporty and aggressive looking offering which is also available in a fancy 'Street Rally' iteration. It gets a number of features and body panel updates including block pattern tyres, knuckle guards and edgy decals.

Both the scooters source power from a common 125 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which is known to deliver 8.04 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Both the scooters enjoy a low kerb weight of 99 kg.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)