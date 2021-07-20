Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition launched in India. Check price here

Yamaha Motor India under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign on Tuesday announced the launch of the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. The new special edition model has been priced at ₹1,36,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company has announced that the new motorcycle will be made available in limited numbers. However, it hasn't disclosed the number of units this special edition model will be limited to.

The new motorcycle sports Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels, outlining its sporty appeal. The FZ 25 model continues to source power from the same 249-cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder engine that is rated to produce a maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of torque at 6000rpm.

The new special edition FZ 25 also continues to sport the same features which include a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, LED Day Time Running Lamp, and more.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Motofumi Shitara said, “The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are #1 in all three Standings - Team, Constructor and Rider. As a brand, our objective is to bring global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India."

The new FZ25 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition will be available in India by end of July 2021.