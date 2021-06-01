Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 prices reduced by up to 19,300

Two-wheeler major Yamaha India has announced a price cut for its two models - FZ 25 and FZS 25. The pricing of the FZ 25 has been reduced by ₹18,800 and the FZS 25 has become cheaper by ₹19,300.

The new pricing of the Yamaha FZ 25 is ₹134,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Yamaha FZS 25 is available at ₹139,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, the FZ 25 and FZS 25 were priced at ₹153,600 and ₹158,600 respectively.

The two quarter-litre class motorcycles come with the same styling, standard features and specifications as before.

Yamaha said in a statement that the two-wheeler manufacturer has managed to reduce the pricing of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 with the reduction in input cost. The benefit has been passed to the customers. With this price reduction, Yamaha hopes to see a surge in sales for these two motorcycles.

The Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles are powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engine. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. It churns out 20.5 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Yamaha India is currently working on the new FZ-X. The model is already in the testing phase. Also, the motorcycle major has recently registered the 'Tracer' sub-brand in India. This indicates that the Japanese two-wheeler brand might bring its Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to the country.

These two motorcycles are already available in the international market. It could be an interesting thing as the company currently doesn't have any multi-cylinder motorcycle in its portfolio.