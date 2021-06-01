Top Sections
Both the Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 now come more affordable than before.

Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 prices reduced by up to 19,300

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yamaha India claims price reduction of these two quarter-litre class motorcycles owe to the input cost reduction.

Two-wheeler major Yamaha India has announced a price cut for its two models - FZ 25 and FZS 25. The pricing of the FZ 25 has been reduced by 18,800 and the FZS 25 has become cheaper by 19,300.

(Also Read: Yamaha Sniper 155 moto-scooter launched: All you need to know)

The new pricing of the Yamaha FZ 25 is 134,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Yamaha FZS 25 is available at 139,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, the FZ 25 and FZS 25 were priced at 153,600 and 158,600 respectively.

The two quarter-litre class motorcycles come with the same styling, standard features and specifications as before.

Yamaha said in a statement that the two-wheeler manufacturer has managed to reduce the pricing of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 with the reduction in input cost. The benefit has been passed to the customers. With this price reduction, Yamaha hopes to see a surge in sales for these two motorcycles.

The Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles are powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engine. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. It churns out 20.5 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Yamaha India is currently working on the new FZ-X. The model is already in the testing phase. Also, the motorcycle major has recently registered the 'Tracer' sub-brand in India. This indicates that the Japanese two-wheeler brand might bring its Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to the country.

These two motorcycles are already available in the international market. It could be an interesting thing as the company currently doesn't have any multi-cylinder motorcycle in its portfolio.

