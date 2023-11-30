Yamaha FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Quick review: 

Yamaha FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 features a LCD instrument cluster that shows various vital information. There is also Bluetooth connecitivity on offer which is a hit or miss as it does not always connect.
The styling updates to the V4 are not comprehensive. There is a new headlamp, revised colour schemes and a coloured alloy wheels which add a premium touch
The riding triangle is comfortable as it is upright and the rider does not get tired while he/she is stuck in traffic. The motorcycle also weighs just 136 kg which makes is easy to move around.
The switch gear feels of good quality. However, the engine kill switch does feel a bit out of place. There was also a panel gap between the fuel tank and the plastic panel.
The suspension is slightly on the stiffer side especially the rear monoshock. But this does help in making the motorcycle feel sporty.
The 149 cc engine produces 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The engine feels strained below 3,000 rpm and vibrations start to creep in at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox is also quite clunky and robs away from the experience.
Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. The brakes offer good feel and are progressive. However, there is only single-channel ABS on offer.
We would have preffered a dual-channel ABS system instead of traction control that Yamaha is offering.