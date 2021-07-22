Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid prices revealed. Check full price list here

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter has been officially launched in the Indian market with the Disc Brake version of the model carrying a price tag of ₹76,530 while the Drum Brake version being made available at ₹70,000 (all prices are ex-showroom).

The new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter boasts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The SMG functions as an electric motor that assists the engine when accelerating from a standstill. As per Yamaha, this function reduces the wobble when during initial acceleration in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

At the heart of the scooter sits a new BS 6-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc powertrain that gets Yamaha's Blue Core engine technology. This powertrain is rated to develop 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000rpm. Other safety and ride assist features of the scooter include a Side Stand engine Cut off Switch which is offered as standard across Yamaha India's product portfolio.

The scooter is available in two variants - Disc Brake and Drum Brake. While the former is offered in colour options including Vivid Red Special, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Matt Black Special, Cool Blue Metallic, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black, the Drum Brake version is available in Vivid Red, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

The higher-spec Disc Brake version additionally gets Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, as well as some other key features such as LED headlights, DRLs, LED taillight and digital Instrumentation.