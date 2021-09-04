This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Want to modify your new Royal Enfiled Classic 350? Check accessories price here
Royal Enfield has announced prices of the complete range of new Classic's 350's optional accessories.
These accessories are available to buy at Royal Enfield's online store.
Royal Enfield has recently announced the launch of the new Classic 350 motorcycle in the Indian market. The bike has been priced from ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and extends all the way up to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The company has also commenced deliveries of the updated model within days of the motorcycle's India launch.
Now the brand has announced prices of the complete range of new Classic's 350's optional accessories. Customers can use the accessory kit to modify their motorcycles for a more distinctive and personalised look.