TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

TVS Ronin 225 will be launched as an urban scrambler sporting dual-purpose tyres, high ground clearance, and USD fork at the front.

TVS Motor Company's Ronin urban scrambler will see India launch tomorrow (July 6th). The bike was also leaked recently on the internet revealing critical details on the exterior design of the bike. While previously, the ‘Ronin’ nameplate was rumoured to have been reserved for the production version of the Zeppelin cruiser, the bike will finally set foot as a scrambler-oriented dual-purpose which will be the first of its kind from the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker.

As per the leaked images, the Ronin will come featuring a very interesting exterior design. It will sport a rugged physical appearance thanks to its dual-purpose tyres, high-raised ground clearance, and golden-dipped USD front fork. This will be the first of its kind approach from TVS to roll out a scrambler offering in India.

At its heart is expected to sit a 223cc single-cylinder motor which will dish out an overall output close to 20bhp and 18Nm. For transmission duties, the bike could use a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of features, TVS Ronin is likely to get LED illumination, an off-set fully digital round instrument cluster, as well as the company's patent TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature as well. For the safety net, TVS will probably offer dual-channel ABS.

With the new Ronin, TVS would set sight on the bikes such as the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Yezdi Scrambler.

Expected Price:

The company will try to keep the price of Ronin aggressive initially. The bike is expected to be launched somewhere in the price range of ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

