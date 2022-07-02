HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Iqube Electric Scooter Breaks All Previous Sales Records In June'22

TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22

TVS announced that in June'22 the iQube electric scooter accounted for its highest ever sales.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2022, 02:54 PM
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.

TVS Motor Company's iQube electric has gained a fair amount of popularity in the Indian market, especially in 2022. The company has now announced that its battery-powered scooter has accounted for 4,667 unit sales in June 2022 alone. The automaker has further added that it is the ‘highest ever sales of TVS iQube Electric’.

The new model year change introduced a number of notable updates on the scooter and the higher sales of the scooter can be attributed to the updates introduced on the model for 2022. In the latest iteration, the scooter gained several new variants based on the features as well as the different battery range options offered. The scooter is available for purchase in three variants - TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The pricing starts from 98,654 in Delhi and 111,663 in Bengaluru, while the iQube S is available at 108,690 in Delhi and at 119,663 in Bengaluru (All prices, on-road). The iQube ST price is yet to be announced, but it is already available for booking at an amount of 999.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record)

With the latest 2022, the scooter also received several other updates including an array of fresh colour options. The new colour themes available include Shining Red, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Mint Blue, Corporate Bronze, Lucid Yellow, Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Copper Bronze Matte, and Titanium Grey Matte.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The iQube rubs shoulders with other electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak electric and the Ola S1 Pro in the segment. As the demand for battery-powered vehicles shoots up in the market, even other products such as Chetak Electric and Simple One e-scooters are witnessing a jump in sales.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2022, 02:51 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS India TVS Motor Compa TVS iQube TVS iQube 2022
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

New models push Suzuki Motorcycle India sales 37% higher in June'22
New models push Suzuki Motorcycle India sales 37% higher in June'22
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
Royal Enfield appoints ex-HMSI boss YS Guleria as Chief Commercial Officer
Royal Enfield appoints ex-HMSI boss YS Guleria as Chief Commercial Officer
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city