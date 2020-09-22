TVS Apache RTR 200 4V becomes cheaper with Super-Moto ABS

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched the Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with Super-Moto ABS. The bike has been priced at ₹1,23,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in two colour options - Pearl White and Gloss Black.

It will be offered with the single-channel ABS function, which means only the front disc will be coupled with ABS technology. For reference, the dual-channel ABS variant has been priced slightly higher at around ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Also Read: TVS Motor receives one lakh masks from South Korean entity amid Covid-19 crisis)

In terms of mechanicals, the bike sources power from a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. As per TVS, this engine is capable of developing 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. The transmission unit is a 6-speed unit. The engine is claimed to deliver a punchy low-end and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in around 3.9 to 4 seconds, as revealed in HT Auto's road test review.

The bike gets TVS' patent GTT – Glide Through Technology which is claimed to provide a smoother urban riding experience. Moreover, the bike also gets TVS SmartXonnect technology, race tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology, and RT-Slipper Clutch. Some of its exterior features include ‘feather touch’ start and an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps.

(Also Read: TVS Motor expands in Colombia, to operate 50 exclusive showrooms)

Its suspension kit includes KYB front fork and a monoshock unit at the rear. The anchoring duties on the bike have been taken cared by a front 270 mm disc brake which works along with a 240 mm disc at the rear.