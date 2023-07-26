Honda Elevate SUV: Mileage and 4 big tech specs revealed

Honda is all set to officially launch its Elevate SUV in the Indian car market
Elevate is an extremely crucial model for the company as it is its first true-blue mid-size SUV
The SUV is based on the same platform that underpins the City sedan
The company has revealed that the Elevate has a mileage of 15.31 kmpl (MT) and 16.92 kmpl (CVT)
The Elevate will come with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine under the hood
The Honda SUV will offer around 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque
It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres and a turning radius of 5.2 meters
Elevate stands on 16 and 17-inch wheel sizes, depending on variant selected