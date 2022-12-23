Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS announces the next edition of MotoSoul motorcycle music festival in Goa

The TVS MotoSoul biking festival is all set to make a comeback in 2023 after a hiatus of two years. The two-wheeler giant has announced that the motorcycle and music festival will be held between March 3-4, 2023, at Hilltop Vagator in Goa, and promises to be bigger and better with Indian and international artists and more motorcycles than ever.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 15:55 PM
Speaking on the return of TVS MotoSoul, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul – The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing & biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul."

TVS MotoSoul held its inaugural edition in 2019 while the subsequent editions had to be called off due to the pandemic-related restrictions. The latest edition will see the brand organise high-octane events like moto crossfit, obstacle race, dirt race and more. There will also be stunt riders from Petronas TVS Racing who will display their skills on two wheels. The brand also promises plenty of surprises for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The 2023 TVS MotoSoul biking and music festival will be held between March 3-4

Furthermore, 2023 TVS MotoSoul will see events related to motorcycles like live canvas painting, as well as jamming sessions for like-minded people. The organisers also plan to host tech talks by different individuals from the biking world. This will include influencers, customers, enthusiasts and admirers sharing their experiences with the biking community. The evenings will be packed with gigs by global artists and DJs spread across the two nights.

Also Read : TVS Apache RR 310 enters virtual world of racing

TVS also promises new launches and product showcases at the biking festival. The inaugural edition saw the brand introduce its riding gear as well as the then Dakar Rally team. We can expect product updates and brand new launches at the event, as well as major announcements regarding its motorsport programs. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 15:55 PM IST
