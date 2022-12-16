TVS Apache RR 310 enters virtual world of racing

TVS Motor Company and Gameloft enter a gaming partnership
Following this move, TVS' flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310 will feature in Asphalt 8: Airborne
This makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience
The brand wants to target the audience for TVS Apache as it tries to tap on the growing interest for gaming
TVS says the Apache series is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy
Through this, gamers around the world will be able to compete against each other on their virtual TVS Apache RR 310
Players will be able to discover new TVS Apache branded booster and billboards along with new TVS Apache World Series Season
The gamers will also stand a chance to win prizes
The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in career, player vs player and multiplayer modes