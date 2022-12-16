TVS Apache RR 310 enters virtual world of racing

Published Dec 16, 2022

TVS Motor Company and Gameloft enter a gaming partnership

Following this move, TVS' flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310 will feature in Asphalt 8: Airborne

This makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience 

The brand wants to target the audience for TVS Apache as it tries to tap on the growing interest for gaming

TVS says the Apache series is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy

 Through this, gamers around the world will be able to compete against each other on their virtual TVS Apache RR 310

 Players will be able to discover new TVS Apache branded booster and billboards along with new TVS Apache World Series Season

The gamers will also stand a chance to win prizes

The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in career, player vs player and multiplayer modes
