Triumph Trident 660 deliveries start in India

After launching the Trident 660 middleweight naked roadster in India earlier this year, Triumph Motorcycles India has now commenced customer deliveries of the bike in the country.

The new Trident 660 has been priced from ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) onwards. At this price, the Trident comes out as the most affordable bike in the company's lineup. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 as well as the recently launched Honda CB650R bike.

It has been designed for everyday easy riding. The development of Trident has been carried over at the company's headquarters in Hinckley, UK. It is claimed to offer a mix bag of performance, ease of riding as well as precise and accurate handling.

At the heart of the bike sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is rated to develop 79.8bhp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism that's offered as a standard part of the kit. There is also an optional quick-shifter available on the bike.

The key features of the Trident 660 include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-ready instrument cluster. The latter is part of the optional kit on the bike. It is offered in a single variant and four colours options including Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Silver Ice & Diablo Red, and Sapphire Black.