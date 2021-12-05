Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Triumph Tiger Sport 660 pre-bookings commence ahead of India launch
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 pre-bookings commence ahead of India launch

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 12:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is expected to go on sale in India early next year.

  • Tiger Sport 660 will be placed as the most affordable, middleweight, adventure-style sports-tourer motorcycle in the company's adventure lineup.

Triumph Motorcycles India has recently opened pre-bookings for the upcoming Tiger Sport 660 ADV in the market ahead of the official launch of the motorcycle in the next few months. Interested customers can book the motorcycle at a token amount of 50,000. While the pre-bookings have already begun, the company is yet to roll out the official launch date of the motorcycle. 

Similar Bikes

Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport


₹ 40,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Sport

109.7 cc
₹ 46,375 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Trident 660

660 cc
₹ 6.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

888 cc
₹ 11.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Tiger 900

888 cc
₹ 13.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Street Twin

27 kmpl|900 cc
₹ 7.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Street Triple


₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Bonneville T100

900 cc
₹ 8.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Bonneville T120

1200 cc
₹ 9.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new Tiger Sport 660 will be placed as the most affordable, middleweight, adventure-style sports-tourer motorcycle in the company's adventure lineup. 

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike)

The Tiger Sport 660 has already been made available in the international market and it has already been listed on the company's official India website since October 2021. 

On the inside, the Tiger Sport 660 comes based on Triumph's most affordable roadster, the Trident 660. However, there are some major differences that give the Tiger a different character altogether. It features an all-new design, a different sub-frame, and a longer travel suspension setup which allows it better-touring capabilities.

Some of its main features and equipment include full-LED lighting, two riding modes (Road and Rain), a Bluetooth-ready instrument cluster, a switchable traction control, and ABS.

(Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 looks like a menacing beast)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 660 cc, inline-three cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The overall output from this engine is recorded at 80bhp of power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. 

Some of the key rivals to the motorcycle will be seen in the form of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 12:40 PM IST