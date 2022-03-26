Triumph Tiger Sport 660 officially teased ahead of March 29 launch

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 comes based on the same platform as the Trident 660.

Triumph Motorcycles India has teased the upcoming Tiger Sport 660 ADV ahead of the motorcycle's official launch on March 29. The new bike has also been listed online at the company's official website and the company has also initiated bookings. The UK-based premium motorcycle maker will commence the deliveries of the motorcycle soon after the price announcement.

(Also Read: Jeep Meridian to Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Cars and bikes to debut next week)

Triumph Motorcycles sells the Tiger Sport 660 internationally in three colour choices - Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option. All three colours are also expected to be launched in India as well.

Being based on the same engine and platform as the Trident 660, the new Tiger Sport 660 will draw power from the same 660cc three-cylinder engine. This powertrain belts out 81 bhp of maximum power and 64Nm of torque. It comes married to a six-speed gearbox and an optional up/down quickshifter.

Some of the key features of the bike include several riding modes such as Road and Rain, a switchable traction control and ABS. In addition, it also gets a modern-looking Bluetooth-ready TFT instrument console.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be performed by a non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster. It is capable of accommodating 17-litre of fuel which is also three-litre more than the donor model.

(Also read | Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for thee first time)

When launched, it will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT. It will be placed as an entry-level model in the company's Tiger family.

First Published Date: