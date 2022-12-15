Triumph Street Triple 765 pre-bookings begin, will launch in March 2023

Triumph India has announced that they will start accepting pre-bookings for their new Street Triple 765 Range. Customers can pre-book the motorcycle across all Triumph dealerships and the pre-booking amount has been set to ₹50,000. The motorcycle will be available in two versions, Street Triple R and RS. The new motorcycles will be launched in March 2023 and deliveries will begin in April 2023.

The biggest update to the Street Triple range comes to its engine. The engine now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Triumph has also optimized cornering ABS and the switchable traction control. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

Triumph claims the new Street Triple 765 range has better ergonomics, ensuring a better riding experience. The Street Triple R and the RS models get 12 mm wider handlebars. The motorcycles also receive a fully adjustable suspension and lightweight chassis with an improved power-to-weight ratio. The Street Triple RS runs on track-ready Pirelli tyres, while the Street Triple R gets Continental tyres.

In terms of design, the basic silhouette remains the same, but some subtle styling updates are making it sharper. It gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank, updated radiator cowls and a new chunky silencer.

