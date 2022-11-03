2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 breaks cover, most powerful range ever

British premium motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has unveiled its 2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 range, which comprises three models - Street Triple R, Street Triple RS and a limited edition Moto2 variant. Slated to launch in a few months, the power-packed roadster is claimed to be the most powerful Street Triple ever. The special edition model is available in two different colour options, each of which will be available in a limited number of 765 units worldwide. Triumph will not launch the Moto2 version in the Indian market. Upon launch, the new Street Triple series will compete with rivals like Ducati Monster 797 and Kawasaki Z900.

Speaking about the design, the 2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 has an aggressive stance as the outgoing model. The basic silhouette remains the same, but some subtle styling updates are making it sharper. It gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank, updated radiator cowls and a new chunky silencer. The new colour-coded belly pan and pillion seat cowl with interchangeable pillion seats are there, but they are limited to the RS and Moto2 versions. The RS and the Moto2 editions also come with a lower chain guard.

The biggest upgrade has been made to the powertrain front. Triumph claims the new Street Triple 765 range's engine comes with a new combustion chamber, new pistons, increased cylinder pressure limits and increased compression ratio. This results in 120 PS of peak power output in the Street Triple R and 130 PS power delivery in the RS variant. The motorcycle brand claims these figures make the new Street Triple series category leading in terms of power output. All three variants churn out 80 Nm of torque, up from 79 Nm in the outgoing model. The motorcycles also come with revised gearing for improved responsiveness and acceleration.

The motorcycle range gets new optimised cornering ABS and switchable traction control. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS and Moto2 editions get five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

Triumph claims the new Street Triple 765 range has better ergonomics, ensuring a better riding experience. The Street Triple R and the RS models get 12 mm wider handlebars, while the RS and Moto2 editions come with a steeper rake and raised back end, enhancing aerodynamics. For braking performance, the RS and Moto2 editions get Brembo Stylema callipers. All three models receive a fully adjustable suspension and lightweight chassis with an improved power-to-weight ratio. The RS and Moto2 models run on track-ready Pirelli tyres, while the Triple R gets Continental tyres.

