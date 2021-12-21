Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition launched in India at 20.80 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Rocket 3 221 Special Edition in the market at ₹20.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new bike has been introduced in two trims - R and GT. While the ‘R’ trim has been priced at ₹20.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter ‘GT’ spec model costs ₹21.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the motorcycle gets special ‘221’ decals on its fuel tank which commemorates the massive 221Nm of torque that is churned out from the motorcycle's engine. This is also the highest peak torque that is produced by any production-spec bike in the world currently. The bike sources power from a 2,500cc, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 165bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a torque-assist hydraulic clutch.

The new Rocket 3 221 Special Edition model adorns a distinctive new paint scheme featuring the striking Red Hopper tank and front mudguard, beautifully contrasts with the Sapphire Black mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls.

The company has used lightweight, cast aluminium, with an intricate 20-spoke design for the wheels that come shod with high-specification Avon Cobra Chrome tyres. Triumph claims that these tyres have been specifically developed for the Rocket 3 to deliver exceptional grip and high mileage durability. The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc caliper and 300mm disc.

The motorcycle comes with full-colour TFTs, which as per the company are angle-adjustable and have two information layout themes that can be personalised. The motorcycle also comes with My Triumph connectivity system software which can be used with the accessory-fit Bluetooth module.