Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition India launch on this date
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 221 has undergone superficial changes only.

Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition India launch on this date

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 05:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 221 has undergone superficial changes only.

  • The new Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition features 221 decals on its fuel tank.

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will launch the new Rocket 3 221 Special Edition in the country on December 21, 2021. As seen previously on the standard Rocket 3, this special edition motorcycle will come in two variants – R and GT.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition features ‘221’ decals on its fuel tank and commemorates the massive 221Nm of torque produced which is the highest found on any production-spec bike yet.

Similar Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3

2458 cc
₹ 18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

1868 cc
₹ 31.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

1868 cc
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Trident 660

660 cc
₹ 6.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Street Twin

27 kmpl|900 cc
₹ 7.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Street Triple


₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Bonneville T100

900 cc
₹ 8.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Bonneville T120

1200 cc
₹ 9.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

At the heart of the bike sits a 2,500cc, 3-cylinder engine which is responsible for churning out 165bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox. 

(Also Read: Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900)

The special edition model by Triumph comes with a Red Hopper base paint and features Sapphire Black colour on panels such as the flyscreen, side panels, rear section, radiator cowls, and headlamp cowls.

The changes on the motorcycle are only limited to the exterior paint, while specifications, features and mechanicals, however, remain the same. 

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 pre-bookings commence ahead of India launch)

As far as pricing is concerned, expect this special edition variant to come with a slightly higher price tag against the standard models. For the record, the Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT are currently available in the Indian market at a price tag of 19.90 lakh and 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively.

Triumph is also likely to launch more bikes in India soon, details of which will be rolled out later this month. 

  • First Published Date : 17 Dec 2021, 04:55 PM IST