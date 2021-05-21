Top-selling motorcycles in India in April 2021

A total of 9,95,097 units of two-wheelers were sold in the Indian market in the month of April 2021. In terms of MoM growth, the numbers were drastically down as 14,96,754 units of two-wheelers were sold in March 2021. Needless to say, the resurgence of Covid-19 was one of the key factors why the industry at large showed negative growth last month.

Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the way ahead of other manufactures which took the following positions including - Honda, TVS, Bajaj, and Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Hero Splendor managed to finish on the very top yet again with a tally of 1,93,508 units last month. In terms of MoM performance, the sales were down by 30.9% as the company sold 2,80,090 units in March 2021. The second spot was taken by the Honda Shine at 79,416 units, while the third position was taken by Hero HF Deluxe at 71,294 units.

At the fourth and fifth spots sit Bajaj Auto's Pulsar and Platina bikes, respectively. While 66,586 units of the Bajaj Pulsar were sold in April 2021, 35,467 units of the Platina commuter were sold last month.

TVS Motor Company's Apache registered 29,458 unit sales in April 2021 and took the sixth spot on the list. After Apache comes the Hero Glamour at the seventh spot at 23,627 units.

Royal Enfield's most popular offering Classic 350 took the eighth spot at 23,298 units, while the ninth and tenth spots were taken by Hero Passion and Honda Unicorn at 17,748 and 16,602 units.