Top upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021

After the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has promised that it will keep the momentum rolling with the launch of a new bike or variant every quarter for the next 5 years at least. No surprise, the upcoming year is going to offer a number of new launches in the two-wheeler category and at least four of them will come from the Chennai-based retro-classic bikemaker. Here's a list of all the expected new RE bikes of 2021.

Next-gen 2021 Classic 350:

﻿

Upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. Image Credits: Youtube/Vilvakumar P

The Classic 350 is about to enter the new-generation in 2021. The bike has also been spotted amidst road test several times in the past and it might be the very next launch from the Bullet maker. Interestingly, the new Classic will come based on the J1-349 motor as the Meteor 350. Also, it is most likely to come equipped with the Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature.

2021 RE 650 Twins:

﻿

Interceptor 650 Photo courtesy: Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield may also launch the updated 650 Twins models next year. The new bikes will receive Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature along with other minor updates.

Hunter:

Royal Enfield might add another name to its portfolio in the form of 'Hunter'. While the details are still scarce, rumours suggest that it is going to be a retro classic bike displacing 350 cc. It be may be more compact and modern in comparison to the Classic 350.

650 cc cruiser:

﻿

The newly spotted Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser has taken inspiration from the Concept KX shown at EICMA 2018. Image Credits: YouTube/Karthick Jay

Apart from the updated 650 cc Twins, Royal Enfield may also introduce a twin-cylinder cruiser model next year. The same bike has also been spotted amidst road tests already. It is going to feature a pulled-back styled handlebar, teardrop fuel tank, split seats and alloy wheels. While the details aren't official yet, it may be named 'Roadster'.

Himalayan 650/Himalayan 2.0:

BS 6 version of Royal Enfield Himalayan. (Photo courtesy: Royal Enfield)

A new Himalayan model is under development and it is likely to be based on the 650 cc platform. It is rumoured to be a more hardcore version of the current Himalayan and will shed a few kilos in the process. The official name of the model isn't confirmed yet.