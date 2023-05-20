Suzuki Motorcycle India plant shut after cyber attack, production affected

Suzuki Motorcycle India has had to shut down its manufacturing facilities in India due to a cyber-attack. According to recent reports, the manufacturing plant has been closed since May 10 due to the attack which has resulted in a production loss of over 20,000 vehicles over the last few days. The number is only expected to grow further with each day.

Responding to a query from HT Auto, a spokesperson from Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are aware of the incident and have promptly reported the same to the concerned Government department. The matter is currently under investigation, and for security purposes, we are unable to provide further details at this point in time."

Details of the cyber-attack have not been disclosed nor when Suzuki plans to resume production at its facilities again. The company locally produces its commuter two-wheeler range including the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Avenis 125 on the scooter front and the Gixxer 155 lineup, Gixxer 250 lineup and the V-Strom 250 SX on the motorcycle front. The Suzuki Hayabusa is locally assembled in India as well.

Recent reports also state that Suzuki India has had to postpone its annual supplier conference, which was scheduled to be held next week. The company reportedly said that shift was due to an “unprecedented business requirement."

Suzuki remains one of the stronger two-wheeler manufacturers in India and sold nearly a million vehicles in FY2023, becoming the fifth-largest two-wheeler maker in the country. The India plant not only caters to domestic demand but also produces models that are exported to a number of markets globally. The production facility rolled out its seven millionth unit in April this year. The shutdown will certainly affect both domestic and export numbers at the end of the month.

