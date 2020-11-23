Suzuki Motorcycle India launches V-Strom 650XT BS 6 at 8.84 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday expanded its BS 6 product portfolio with the launch of V-Strom 650XT ABS (anti-lock braking system) with BSVI engine, priced at ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year, the roll out of the V-Strom 650XT ABS has become the first BS 6 compliant big bike from the company's portfolio, Suzuki Motor India Private Ltd (SMIPL) said in a release.

“V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. This is our first BS 6-compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people's hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

(Also read | 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT breaks cover)

The middleweight adventure bike comes with a push button start and anti-lock braking system, offering a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions, according to the release.

The BS 6-compliant V-Strom 650 XT ABS will be available at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.