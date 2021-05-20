Suzuki Motorcycle India extends free service and warranty till 15th July

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, on Thursday has announced the extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty, in the light of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the lockdown travel restrictions in effect in many states across the country.

The extension of the free service and warranty will be available till 15th July 2021. As the two-wheeler manufacturer has said, the customers whose free service, primary or extended warranty period expires between 1st April and 31st May 2021, will now get the extension considering their convenience amidst the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

Commenting on this decision, Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that amidst the myriad challenges being faced by the country currently, this extension will enable the Suzuki motorcycle or scooter customers to avail these benefits at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted.

"We do understand that in these unprecedented times, it is difficult to avail all these services due to localized restrictions and state lockdowns," Uchida further said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. is not the only automaker that has announced such an extension for the free service and warranty period. Several other two-wheeler majors like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Ltd, Bajaj Auto have also announced similar measures.

Among the car manufacturers Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor India, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra too walked the same path.