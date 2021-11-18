Suzuki Avenis sporty scooter launched in India at 86,700, to rival TVS NTorq

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday announced the launch of the new Avenis sporty scooter. The new sporty scooter has been launched as a prime rival to the TVS NTorq and the Honda Dio. It has been priced at ₹86,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The scooter comes loaded with a host of new features which as per the company appeal to the younger set of audience the scooter primarily targets. It also gets the Suzuki Smart Connect app that allows it to be paired with smartphones.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle reports 10% decline in October sales amid supply chain woes)

At the heart of the new Suzuki Avenis sits a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine has been rated to push out a maximum power output of 8.7 PS at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5500rpm. The scooter weighs just 106 kgs.

Some of the key highlights of the scooter include its Suzuki Ride Connect with big and bold Turn-By-Turn Navigation system. It also gets body-mounted LED headlamp and LED tail lamp that adds to the style quotient of the scooter.

The scooter has been introduced in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour which will be available as the Race Edition iteration across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics appealing to the distinctive personality of a spirited rider.

"The trust and loyalty, Suzuki two-wheeler customers have shown towards Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street has always been overwhelming. This belief of our customers in our products encourage us to work passionately to develop new models that can blend perfectly well with the needs of our Gen Z customers. Our teams in Japan and India worked really hard to understand the needs of the new generation and develop a new product that can fulfill the latent customer expectations," says Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Here's a detailed ex-showroom price description of the new Suzuki Avenis scooter:

- Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green: ₹86,700

- Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black: ₹86,700

- Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black: ₹86,700

- Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey: ₹86,700

- Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition): ₹87,000