Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter colours, variants, deliveries: All you need to know

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently announced the launch of the new Avenis 125 scooter in the Indian market. The new Avenis comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq sporty scooter. The pricing of new Avenis starts from ₹86,700 and goes up to ₹87,000 (ex-showroom).

The new Suzuki Avenis comes with SEP Technology and also features Suzuki Ride Connect. Its fully digital instrument cockpit is Bluetooth enabled and allows the rider to connect it with a smartphone that unlocks some cool features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

At the heart of the new scooter sits a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The company claims that the high power and low kerb mass gives the scooter a thrilling ride. For the record, the scooter weighs just 106 kg.

It has been announced in two trims - Standard and Race Edition. While the standard trim has been priced at ₹86,700, the Race Edition trim has been priced at a slightly higher ₹87,000 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The colour options on the new NTorq 125 include Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and the higher priced Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition).

The official Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships in Delhi have said that the scooter will be made available for deliveries around mid-December.