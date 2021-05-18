This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Special editions of Triumph Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 launched in India
Triumph's Bonneville range now has a total of three special edition motorcycles in India.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition was revealed internationally earlier in 2021.
Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced the launch of two new special edition motorcycles in the country - the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm and the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition. The new launches come hot in the heels of the Street Twin Gold line, launched earlier in April. With the latest additions, Triumph's Bonneville range now has a total of three special edition motorcycles in India.
The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen is priced at ₹13,75,000 (ex-showroom) and the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced at 9,65,000 (ex-showroom). Both are limited run bikes, while Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen is limited to just 1000 units worldwide, the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is limited to just 775 units worldwide.
The new limited-edition of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen is named after the iconic American actor, Terrence Stephen McQueen, nicknamed the "King of Cool". It comes based on the Scrambler 1200 XE and benefits from a slew of cosmetic enhancements to pay tribute to Steve McQueen's Triumph TR6.
Speaking on the launch, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India said: “We’ve glad to bring the Steve McQueen and Sandstorm edition Scramblers to India. These motorcycles have a legacy – especially the Steve McQueen edition. Given that it is based on the all-new Scrambler 1200 XE, further adds to the appeal of the motorcycles, as these will be the only XE variants to come to Indian shores this year."
The smaller Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is also a limited run motorcycle that features very rugged Scrambler detailing.
“Special editions always work well. Both the Scrambler Special editions deliver well on power and performance and come with a host of additional features that set them apart from their regular variants. We will be giving specially signed ‘Special edition’ certificates as well to all the special edition owners, further adding to the exclusivity of owning these motorcycles," Farooq added.