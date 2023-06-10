Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know

Kawasaki recently revived the Eliminator moniker in the Japanese market. Now, the manufacturer has launched another Eliminator in the US market. However, both these motorcycles are quite different. The Japan-spec Eliminator gets a 399 cc mill whereas the US-spec gets a larger 451 cc engine. Here are five things that one should know about the new Kawasaki Eliminator.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Engine

The engine on US-spec Eliminator is a 451 cc, parallel-twin unit that has been derived from Ninja 400's 399 cc mill. This has been done by increasing the stroke length by 6.8 mm. This not only helps in increasing the displacement but also improves the low-end grunt of the engine. Moreover, the Eliminator also gets a bigger 5.8-litre airbox and larger 32 mm throttle bodies. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Looks

The Eliminator looks more like a cruiser than the Vulcan does. It has a neo-retro design with a teardrop fuel tank and some muscular design elements. Depending on the variant, there is also a cowl around the headlamp. There are alloy wheels and a side-slung chunky-looking exhaust.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Variants

Kawasaki is offering the Eliminator in two variants. There is Standard and SE. The only difference between the two variants is the colour options, some cosmetic additions and feature additions. The SE comes with a dual-tone paint scheme, a slightly different seat, a headlight cowl, fork gaiters and a USB-C outlet.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely

Kawasaki Eliminator: Features

In terms of features, the Eliminator is equipped with all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type C outlet and ABS.

Kawasaki Eliminator: Hardware

The Eliminator is using a new steel trellis chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas chargers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear.

Kawasaki Eliminator: India launch

As of now, Kawasaki has not revealed whether the Eliminator will be launched in the Indian market or not. If it does launch, it will be competing against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

First Published Date: