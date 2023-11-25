Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motovere Edition launched: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield recently hosted its annual rider's event, the Motoverse (previously called Ridermania). The manufacturer launched the much-awaited Himalayan 450 at the event. What came as a surprise was the launch of the Shotgun 650. However, there is a catch here, the motorcycle that was launched at Motoverse 2023 is the special Motoverse Edition. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Shotgun 650.

What is the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition and who can buy it?

The Motorverse Edition is a special edition of Royal Enfield's upcoming motorcycle, Shotgun 650. Unfortunately, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse is exclusive to people who attended the 2023 Motoverse. Only 25 people will get a chance to own the special edition and they will be chosen through a lucky draw.

What is special about the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition?

Well, the motorcycle is finished in a special colour scheme that is painted by hand. This gives an exclusivity factor to the motorcycle just like the Bullet 350 gets pin striping that is done by hand. The engine casing is also finished in gloss black which we are seeing for the first time on a Royal Enfield.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition?

Being a special edition, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries of the motorcycle will start in January 2024. For this price, the motorcycle comes equipped with a few genuine accessories such as bar-end mirrors and LED turn indicators. Apart from this, the limited edition motorcycle will be offered with an extended warranty and RSA service.

Watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023

What is powering the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition?

The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition uses the same engine as the Super Meteor 650. It is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. However, Royal Enfield says that they will retune the engine to suit the Shotgun 650 as the motorcycle comes with different wheel sizes and weight has also changed.

When will the continuous production-spec Shotgun 650 go on sale?

We have been seeing the test mules of the motorcycle for quite some time now and the manufacturer has confirmed that the production-spec version for the general public will go on sale early next year. However, it will not come with such a high price. If we have to make a guess, then we expect it to be positioned between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

