Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specs compared

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Harley-Davidson recently launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. The motorcycle sits above the X 350 in the line-up which was also launched quite recently. As of now, Harley-Davidson has no plans to launch the X 500 in the Indian market because the brand is already working on a new motorcycle which is being co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. If the X 500 ever launches in the Indian market then it will be going against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. So, here is a comparison between the two.
The Harley-Davidson X 500 looks like a more mature version of the X 350 and has some hints from the XR1200X. The fuel tank has a muscular design, there is a single-piece seat, circular elements and a chopped-off rear fender. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks like a retro roadster.
The Interceptor is powered by a 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree crank. It puts out 46 bhp and 52 Nm. Harley-Davidson X 500's parallel-twin engine is liquid-cooled and it produces 46 bhp and 46 Nm.
The Interceptor uses a steel cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are done by disc at both ends. The Harley Davidson X 500 gets tubular steel chassis that is suspended by USD forks in the front which is rebound adjustable and a monoRoyal Enfield, Interceptor 650, Harley-Davidson, X 500shock at the rear which is preload and rebound adjustable.
Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?
In terms of features, the Interceptor 650 comes with a USB charger, an analogue instrument cluster and a LED headlamp. On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X 500 gets a digital instrument cluster and all LED lighting,