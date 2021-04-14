Royal Enfield Hunter 350's meter console spied. Gets Tripper navigation dial

Royal Enfield is aggressively testing two 350 cc motorcycles based on the Meteor 350’s engine and platform. While one that’s confirmed is the Classic 350 that has also been spotted completely undisguised in the past spy images, the other one is the Hunter 350. The official name of the second motorcycle isn’t confirmed yet, but reports say that it is likely to be called the Hunter 350.

(Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's meter console lights up in new spy image)

Now meter console on the Hunter 350 has been spotted in clear spy images that reveal a number of interesting details. The most significant of which is the presence of the Tripper navigation dial suggesting that it will be another Royal Enfield bike with the turn-by-turn navigation that was first offered on the Meteor 350. The same feature was also added on the Himalayan 2021 when it was introduced earlier this year.

There will be a large sized analogue speedometer with inbuilt digital screen for details such as the fuel meter, Odo, Trip meter and more. The test unit can be seen wrapped in all-black with a thick cover hiding details of the fuel tank designing. Bits like high-raised exhaust, wide handlebar and meaty tyres suggest that the bike will have a scrambler inspired stance to take on the on and off-road duties with ease.

It will have a scrambler inspired stance to take on the on and off-road duties with ease. Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Grasholt Vlogs

(Also Read: Royal Enfield continues testing new-gen Classic 350 as launch inches near)

It will come based on the same J-platform as the Meteor and will also use its 349 cc engine that’s rated to push out 22 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to include a five-speed unit.

It will be a rival to the likes of the Honda CB 350 RS which was launched in the Indian market earlier this year. Expect an ex-showroom price close to ₹1.80 lakh.