Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited Himalayan 450 in the Indian market. Now, that the new-gen Himalayan is here, the manufacturer will discontinue the Himalayan 411. One of the rivals of the Himalayan 450 is the Yezdi Adventure. Here is how the new motorcycle stacks against the adventure tourer from Yezdi.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Looks

In terms of looks, both adventure tourers have a function over form design language. However, the Himalayan now has more road presence. This is because of the large fuel tank and the larger proportions. Both motorcycles come with a windscreen, a circular LED headlamp, up-swept exhaust and a split seat setup.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Engine

The new generation of Himalayan has spiced things up when it comes to the engine. Both engines are now liquid-cooled but it is the Himalayan that has a larger engine. As a result, it puts out around 40 bhp whereas the Yezdi produces 29 bhp. There is a huge difference in torque output as well. The Royal Enfield Himalayan's engine produces 40 Nm whereas the Yezdi puts out 29 Nm. The gearbox on both motorcycles is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Features

In terms of features, the Himalayan comes with all LED lighting, riding modes, ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and a new TFT instrument cluster that features full maps. Yezdi Adventure comes with a digital instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation with Bluetooth connectivity, all LED lighting and switchable ABS.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at ₹4.25 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Hardware

The Himalayan 450 uses up-side down forks in the front and gas gas-charged monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure uses telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

The Himalayan 450 now starts at ₹2.69 lakh introductory whereas the Yezdi Adventure starts at ₹2.16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: