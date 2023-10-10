Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched two new versions of the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. The H'ness CB350 gets Legacy Edition whereas the CB350RS gets New Hue Edition. They are priced at ₹2,16,356 and ₹2,19,357 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can now book these motorcycles at BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country. HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on these products.

The H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition comes in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. The body graphics on the motorcycle are new and there is a Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank which is inspired by the legendary CB350 of the 1970s.

The CB350RS Hue Edition features a new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint scheme with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels and fenders. It also gets body colour rear grab handles and headlight cover.

Apart from these cosmetic changes, there is nothing new on both motorcycles. They continue to come with a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. It produces 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

A look at Honda CB350RS Hue Edition.

In terms of features, there is a digital-analogue instrument cluster, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity using the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, all LED lighting and a slipper clutch.

Commenting on the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition. These new motorcycles will aspire young riders to venture into the ‘CB’ world of refined performance, superior technology and unrivalled reliability. Bookings for these special H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now open at BigWing dealerships across India and deliveries will begin soon."

